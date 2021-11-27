Geoff Keighley says The Game Awards has no clear frontrunner

The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley has said in an interview that there’s not a clear frontrunner for game of the year.

With The Game Awards taking place next month, and public voting open now, there is much speculation about which game will take the top prize. Geoff Keighley has spoken to Hollywood Reporter about the upcoming event.

The six games nominated for game of the year are Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet And Clank: Rift Apart, and Resident Evil: Village. Keighley said “It’s anyone’s game this year” adding that there is not a frontrunner. “We had more votes in the first 24 hours than we’ve ever had in the show. We had over 7million votes which is up significantly from last year. We haven’t said this publicly yet, but I think we crossed 10million two days in. It’s well beyond what we thought.”

Advertisement

This year’s Game Awards will be an in-person vaccinated only event. Last year the entire ceremony had to be done virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic but still drew a large online audience. “I was worried there was a bit of a pandemic bubble – everyone’s home, streaming and watching – [so] I wasn’t sure what to expect this year,” says Keighley. “But it’s nice to see that the audience really does care enough about the nominees to vote for their favourite.”

Keighley also said that the show will take a look at where the newest generation of consoles will take gaming. “Even though the new PlayStation [5] and Xbox [Series S/X] have been out for a year, I think we’ve only started to scratch the surface of what’s possible on these systems.” He also teased some information about next year’s releases. “2021 was a little bit of a lighter year for releases; next year’s going to be really really busy and we are packed with game content.”

In other news, Capcom teases Street Fighter franchise news coming in 2022, along with a new fighter coming to Street Fighter 5.