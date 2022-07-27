George Ezra is coming to ‘Roblox’ for an “immersive” ‘Gold Rush Kid’ performance

George Ezra has announced a new “immersive album-themed” event in Roblox for his recent ‘Gold Rush Kid’ record.

The Roblox-based experience launches today, with performances set to take place from 5PM BST this Friday (July 29). Ezra will perform a recurring setlist of songs from ‘Gold Rush Kid’ that will repeat each hour until August 1 at 7AM.

Called the “Gold Rush Kid Experience,” the event will let fans take a look behind-the-curtain of the album’s creative drive and inspiration, with a number of curated environments that adapt and react in real-time to music.

A trailer for the “Gold Rush Kid Experience” can be seen below:

“I can’t wait for everyone to explore the incredible experience that we’ve created around ‘Gold Rush Kid’ and see the album take on exciting new forms,” said Ezra of the experience. “I’ve played shows at some incredible venues over the last few years, but this is going to be completely unique and really special. See you there!”

The Roblox world will act as a “contextual landscape” for Ezra’s newest album, with collectible puzzle pieces on offer and a snowy mountain available to explore as well. A plane will also lead players to points of interest across the map, and there’s a photo booth that lets players take pictures with Ezra’s in-game avatar too.

A Roblox “obby” (obstacle course) will also be a part of the experience and Roblox game RoBeats “will offer custom, rhythm-based activities for five of George Ezra’s hits, past and present” for a week, starting from today (July 27).

In other news, a trailer for End To End – a documentary following Ezra’s 1,200 mile walk across the UK – has been released.