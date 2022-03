On a recent blog, ‘Game of Thrones’ creator George R.R. Martin has summed up what a lot of fans are feeling right now regarding ‘Elden Ring’. He says that the wait is over, years in the making, the game has been released, and it’s taking the gaming world by storm, with NME giving it the full five stars in it’s review, and he says he’s honoured to have been a part of it.