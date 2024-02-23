George R.R. Martin wasn’t involved in ‘Elden Ring’ expansion ‘Shadow Of The Erdtree’

It has been confirmed that Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin did not contribute any new ideas to Elden Ring expansion Shadow Of The Erdtree.

Martin assisted with “a bit of worldbuilding” for Elden Ring, after being contacted by FromSoftware, helping to create “the backstory and history” for the title despite not being a huge fan of video games. The “offer was just too exciting to refuse,” he explained.

Developers wanted “a deep, dark, resonant world to serve as a foundation for the game they planned to create,” which Martin created before it was “handed off to my new friends in Japan, and they took it from there.”

Advertisement

In a new interview with Famitsu [and translated by Reddit user theangryfurlong], game director Hidetaka Miyazaki revealed that Martin was not involved in the creation of upcoming expansion Shadow Of The Erdtree.

“Martin’s involvement is the same as in the main title. The world and story of the DLC was inspired by the mythology that he penned just as in the main title, and was created thus. To be more precise, what was created this time is part of what was created from the inspiration we took from his mythology for the main title. So, there was no additional writing done specifically for the DLC,” he explained.

Shadow Of The Erdtree is set for release June 21 with FromSoftware sharing a new gameplay trailer earlier this week.

“Guided by Empryean Miquella, players are beckoned to the Land of Shadow, a place obscured by the Erdtree where the goddess Marika first set foot,” reads the official description. “In these strange new lands, players discover the dark secrets of the world as they meet others who follow in Miquella’s footsteps with ulterior motives.”

Miyazaki also teased a sequel to Elden Ring. “We don’t want to discourage the possibilities for that. There might be more ideas in the future,” he said.

Advertisement

In other news, The Word Alive have re-recorded their 2018 League Of Legends anthem ‘Rise’ to celebrate its fifth anniversary. Check out ‘Rise (Redux)’ here.