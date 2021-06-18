George RR Martin says his work on ‘Elden Ring’ was done “years ago”

Game Of Thrones creator George RR Martin has revealed that he had completed his work on Elden Ring “years ago”.

As reported by Elden Ring News, the fantasy author was interviewed by Chicago-based WTTW News earlier this week (June 16), as he was in town to receive an honorary doctorate from his alma mater, Northwestern University

Referring to Elden Ring as a “sequel” to Dark Souls, Martin explained his role was worldbuilding for the game’s setting.

“As a big factor in fantasy and science fiction, you’re not only talking about the characters in the plot, but the setting is almost as important as everything else,” he said during the video interview.

“I worked up a fairly detailed background for them, and then they took it from there.”

Martin has therefore not had much direct involvement with Elden Ring‘s development. Nonetheless, he mentioned that the team would also “come in periodically” to show him some of the monster designs and special effects.

While he admitted that he’s “not a big video gamer”, he said “I’ll be as excited as anybody else to see it” when the game launches on January 21, 2022.

Since its latest reveal at Summer Game Fest Kickoff, more details for Elden Ring have been revealed by the director Hidetaka Miyazaki. These include multiple endings, easier summoning, and deeper character customisation, as the game will change the formula established by the Dark Souls series.

One key aspect of Dark Souls games – and other FromSoftware titles – has been their notorious difficulty. However, Elden Ring will have more “manageable” difficulty than previous games.

Elsewhere, it’s been reported that Demon’s Souls, might be making its way to PS4. The remake of the classic FromSoftware title was released last year as a PS5 exclusive.