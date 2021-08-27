Get a first look at Aloy from ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ in ‘Genshin Impact’

miHoYo has shared a first character demo of Genshin Impact‘s first crossover character, Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn.

It’s not the first time that Aloy has appeared in other games, having also been a crossover character in Monster Hunter: World and Fortnite, although this time she gets an anime makeover for the free-to-play open-world RPG.

The one-minute clip shows the five-star cryo-based archer in action, with abilities that may appear similar to that of recent five-star pyro-based archer Yoimiya, a character that players haven’t been pleased with.

Aloy will be available for free from September 1 in Genshin Impact‘s 2.1 update, although this will only be available to PS4 and PS5 players. She will be made available to players on other platforms in the 2.2 update.

The 2.1 update will also add three new characters, who have already been introduced in the game’s Inazuma story, which include five-star electro polearm user Baal – also known as the Raiden Shogun, five-star hydro mage Sangonomiya Kokomi, and electro archer Kujoi Sara.

The update also coincides with Genshin Impact‘s first anniversary, as well as the Chinese mid-autumn Moon Festival in September, which will be celebrated in-game via the Moonchase Festival in Liyue Harbour.

As for when Aloy can get back to her own adventures, it was confirmed during Gamescom that Horizon Forbidden West has been delayed from its planned 2021 release. However, Guerrilla Games has confirmed that the highly anticipated sequel will release on February 18, 2022.

