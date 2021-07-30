Get a first look at two maps from ‘Tom Clancy’s XDefiant’

A new video previews two maps from the upcoming closed test of Ubisoft‘s new free-to-play, 6v6 shooter Tom Clancy’s XDefiant. The areas may be familiar to fans of previous Tom Clancy games as well.

Acting as a first look at some of the maps available during the upcoming closed test, the video shows off Emporium and Air & Space. Emporium is a ruined shopping centre while Air & Space seems to be a deserted museum complete with lunar rovers and space shuttles.

Both maps are faithfully based on levels from The Division series, with Emporium an expanded version of The Broadway Emporium from the original Tom Clancy’s The Division game. Air & Space has been lifted from its follow-up, The Division 2. Watch the tour of the maps below.

Both maps will be playable during an upcoming closed test, which will begin August 5 for PC players in the US and Canada. Applications for taking part are still open.

A full release date is still to be announced but the game will be available on PC, Google Stadia, PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Tom Clancy’s XDefiant is a free-to-play multiplayer shooter that “combines intense gunplay with personalized loadouts and specialized factions”.

The game will feature a range of factions from other Ubisoft games, including Splinter Cell, The Division and Ghost Recon.

The 6v6 game will have “arena and linear game modes” such as “Domination and Escort”, and will also feature “uniquely designed maps in rotation” similar to Rainbow Six Siege.

