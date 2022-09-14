Get another look at ‘God Of War Ragnarok’ in new trailer

Another look at God Of War Ragnarok has been shared, alongside details of a new controller to accompany the game’s release.

Introducing the new State of Play trailer, players are encouraged to “set out on an epic and unflinching journey as Kratos and Atreus struggle with holding on and letting go”.

Of the new trailer, Sony added: “Witness the changing dynamic of [Kratos and Atreus’] relationship as they prepare for war.

“Atreus hungers for knowledge to help him grasp the prophecy of ‘Loki’, as Kratos struggles to free himself from the past and be the father his son needs. All the while, the eyes of Asgard watch their every move…”

Check the new trailer out below.

Another update ahead of the November release of the game comes in the form of a new PS5 DualSense controller which is set to be released to accompany the release of the game.

Inspired by the Norse world of Midgard, the controller features “two-tone design of cool blue on icy white,” Kratos and Atreus are represented by a bear and a wolf on the touch pad.

Last week, new details for the revamped combat system in God Of War Ragnarok were revealed, including new elemental attacks and a redesign for the shield.

God Of War: Ragnarok was initially announced all the way back in 2020, and is a direct sequel to the critical and commercial smash hit 2018 instalment.

God Of War Ragnarok is set to release November 9 for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.