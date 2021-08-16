Get your first official look at ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ with this teaser

After a whole host of rumours, speculation and Internet sleuthing, Sledgehammer Games has just dropped the first official look at Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The 100-second video compiles previously “leaked” clips of various deserted World War 2 battlegrounds alongside new footage with some bonus, eerie images of faces thrown in for good measure.

Fans online have already started piecing together the clues from the clips and it looks like various characters will be based on real life soldiers who fought in World War 2.

The video comes with the tagline “see them rise” while a voiceover promises “whatever we do, we do it together”. Watch the teaser below.

This teaser comes ahead of the Call of Duty: Vanguard launch event which takes place this Thursday (August 19th) at 6:30pm BST. Details of the event were leaked earlier today via the Playstation Store, and have now been confirmed.

Current speculation is that Vanguard will receive a Q4 2021 release, despite the various legal and HR issues that have unfolded at Activision Blizzard in recent weeks.

However, fans have noted that the date of the launch event does seem to correspond with the deadline for Activision Blizzard to respond to the lawsuit filed against them by California.

Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing after accusations from employees that they’ve faced “constant sexual harassment, including groping, comments, and advances” in the workplace.

In other news, Indie publishers No More Robots made $12million last year without releasing a game thanks to biking game Descenders coming to the Playstation 4.

The company has promised the next twelve months will be “pretty release heavy” with Let’s Build a Zoo, Heist Simulator, Fashion Police Squad, TombStar and Not Tonight 2 all announced for release – with plenty more still to come.