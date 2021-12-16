‘Gex’ might be coming back, according to a trademark

Gex may be set to return after a trademark for the title was filed by Square Enix.

On December 15, Square Enix moved to secure the IP for European territories.

Literally, nothing is known about it beyond that. But that hasn’t stopped Gex-heads running wild about the possibility of a remaster of the series or an entirely new entry.

Advertisement

Possibly a Gex-as-a-service wherein players from all around the world join forces and explore the land of Gex, making terrible pop-culture references as they go.

If you’re unfamiliar, and why wouldn’t you be, it’s not the 90s anymore, Gex is a platform game developed by Crystal Dynamics. It was originally released for the 3DO in 1995; ports of the game for the PlayStation and Sega Saturn were later developed by Beam Software, and a PC version was licensed by Microsoft and released for Microsoft Windows.

The last game in the series, Gex: Deep Cover Gecko was released for the PlayStation in 1999.

“While watching television, Gex discovers that his partner and lover Agent Xtra, now the head of the “TV Terrorist Defense Unit”, has been reported missing. Xtra herself manages to contact Gex and inform him that Rez has returned once again and kidnapped her to get to him. Through his secret lair, Gex returns to the Media Dimension and circumnavigates numerous television channels with help from his butler Alfred and in the process frees and befriends Rez’s prisoners, Rex and Cuz.” Reads the “plot” section of the game’s Wikipedia page. However, this was unverifiable as no one has ever played it.

Elsewhere, a mini-expansion that turns horror deck builder Inscryption into an endless rogue-like is available now, via an opt-in beta. As explained by developer Daniel Mullins, the Kaycee’s Mod update “is a free mini-expansion for Inscryption that hacks Leshy’s Cabin into an endless, and increasingly challenging, roguelike.