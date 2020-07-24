‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ becomes Sony’s fastest selling original IP for PS4

Ghost Of Tsushima has become a hit for Sony and is now the fastest selling original intellectual property (IP) for the PS4.

The game originally launched last week (July 17) and has sold 2.4 million copies within the first three days of its release. Sony announced the news via Twitter in a congratulations message to developer Sucker Punch Productions

Ghost of Tsushima is now PS4's fastest selling first-party original IP debut with more than 2.4 million units sold through globally in its first 3 days of sales. Congratulations @SuckerPunchProd, and thank you to fans around the world for taking part in Jin's journey. pic.twitter.com/6aE4U7YZJH — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 24, 2020

Ghost Of Tsushima has garnered both critical and audience acclaim, with NME describing the game as “a serene samurai simulator” which “looks and feels amazing to play”.

By comparison, Horizon Zero Dawn managed to shift 2.6 million units across its first two weeks of launch, meaning Ghost Of Tsushima is set to break that record. Many other PlayStation exclusives have released and sold more within their launch weekends, however a majority of the titles have been based on pre-existing franchises.

The Last Of Us Part II boasted a sales record for the company with 4 million copies sold within its first three days. The title also managed to sell more games in the UK top ten gaming chart than the rest of the titles combined.

Final Fantasy VII Remake also launched earlier this year and recorded a total of 3.5 million sales within its opening weekend.

With the PS5 fast approaching later this year, Sony has begun ramping up its promotional campaign and providing insight into the titles players can expect on the upcoming console. The focus seems to continue the trend of exclusive story-focused games such as Ghost Of Tsushima.

A recent PS5 reveal event unveiled a host of new games coming to the system. Insomniac Games revealed two new titles with a spin-off Spider-Man game featuring Miles Morales, and a new Ratchet & Clank title that aims to push the graphics on the PS5.

Horizon Zero Dawn is also set to receive a sequel and continue to the story of Aloy as she seeks to continue her adventure across new lands.