‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ celebrates first birthday with Sony-themed outfits

In celebration of Ghost Of Tsushima‘s first birthday, the PlayStation outfits have been re-enabled for players to unlock.

The four outfits are inspired by iconic PlayStation characters from God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Shadow of the Colossus and Bloodborne.

Each costume is unlockable in Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends, the co-operative multiplayer mode, by completing any Legends Story or Survival mission with each class.

Sucker Punch Productions released the Sony-themed outfits last year after the release of the multiplayer mode but they were only available until January 15, 2021.

To celebrate, we've re-enabled these #GhostOfTsushima: Legends outfits inspired by iconic PlayStation characters from God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Shadow of the Colossus and Bloodborne! Unlock them by completing any Legends Story or Survival mission with each class. pic.twitter.com/fsloR3iKNx — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director's Cut Out 8/20! (@SuckerPunchProd) July 16, 2021

The developer also revealed some interesting statistics about Ghost Of Tsushima following its one year since launch on July 17.

According to the tweet, players have taken more than 61 million photos, written 68.5 million haikus, pet 55.63 million foxes and spent 4,241 years on horseback.

Sucker Punch recently announced the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut which is set to release on PS4 and PS5 on August 20 with all-new content and hardware improvements.

Certain features will only be available on the PS5 including Japanese lip-sync, improved load times, 4K resolution options and 60 FPS.

For players who wish to upgrade from the original game on PS4 to the PS5 Director’s Cut, it will cost them around £22.00 ($29.99).

Meanwhile, recent rumours suggest that a new trailer for God Of War Ragnarok will be shown off during another State Of Play next month.

The source, who also predicted the July State of Play, anticipates an August live stream that will feature new footage of the Sony Santa Monica game as well as new updates on Horizon Forbidden West. Sony has yet to confirm any rumours.