‘Ghost Of Tsushima: Director’s Cut’ patch will fix missing armour issues

A new patch for Ghost Of Tsushima: Director’s Cut will fix issues with missing armour and mission rewards.

The patch, version 2.07, restores the Fundoshi armour to those playing New Game+, as it had previously been vanishing from players’ inventories.

Many other fixes and updates have been included in the patch, including an issue where replayed missions would withhold rewards until the game was reloaded. The update also fixes multiple quest bugs, reduces the length of haptic feedback when fast travelling, fixes Activity Cards, and improves the overall UI.

Advertisement

The launch of Ghost Of Tsushima: Director’s Cut was on August 20, after the original version was delisted from the PlayStation Store.

The decision to delist the standard edition from the PlayStation Store was likely done to make room for the official launch of the Director’s Cut, pushing players to purchase the new version of the game instead of the standard edition.

The Director’s Cut is now available on PS4 and PS5 and includes the base game as well as the Iki Island expansion and a host of PS5-exclusive features such as 60 FPS gameplay and Japanese lip-sync.

The Iki Island expansion is a brand new addition to the Ghost Of Tsushima story and finds the player travelling to the mysterious island of the same name. Iki introduces new characters to meet and environments to explore, alongside new armour, mini-games, techniques, enemies, trophies and more.

Earlier this month, Sucker Punch announced that Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends, the co-op multiplayer mode, will be getting its own standalone release. The standalone version will launch for £15.99 ($19.99) on both PS4 and PS5 on September 3.