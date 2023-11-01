‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ film script finished amid strikes: “you have to will things into existence”

The director of the Ghost Of Tsushima film has offered fans an update of the status of the adaptation, adding that the script is finished.

Speaking in an interview with Screen Rant, director Chad Stahelski explained how the SAG-AFTRA strikes have affected the development of the film, however, added he was optimistic about the outcome.

“We have a script, we’re very close to getting our shit together on that, as well. Development is always tricky, it’s studios, it’s strikes, and availabilities, and scouting,” said Stahelski.

“You have to will things into existence. I think the two things that I am closest and most interested in are Highlander and Ghost Of Tsushima.

“Both amazing, amazing properties, the story of Ghost is, also, one of my favourite properties of all time.”

Since July, members of the American union have been protesting for better pay and recognition of their contributions to the entertainment industry.

The ubiquity of streaming services has led to shorter contracts for actors as well as the loss of royalty payments that are dependent on the number of reruns of a show.

Additionally, artificial intelligence is sowing seeds of anxiety for SAG-AFTRA as there is a lack of regulation on when it can and cannot be used. As such, actors have argued that this places a level of precarity on their work.

Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions announced the adaptation in 2021 with Sucker Punch Productions acting as an executive producer.

Stahelski, Alex Young and Jason Spitz are producing through 87Eleven Entertainment whereas Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan are producing through PlayStation Productions.

It isn’t known whether the script for Ghost Of Tsushima will be in Japanese or in English, as the dialogue for the game is originally delivered in Japanese.

