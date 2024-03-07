‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ is coming to PC with a director’s cut

Ghost Of Tsushima is being released on PC in May of this year, following an announcement yesterday (March 6).

The title will be releasing alongside both the Legends multiplayer mode and the Iki Island DLC in one package currently priced at £49.99 ($59.99). The game will be released on May 16 across both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The PC version of the game will come with ultrawide monitor support and support for 21:9, 32:9 and 48:9 resolutions for triple monitor setups. In addition, both NVIDIA DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 3 are available for the game according to the PlayStation blog, allowing for a higher level of image quality.

Advertisement

In a statement, developer Sucker Punch co-founder Brian Fleming spoke about the fact that this is the first Sucker Punch game to ever be released on PC.

“We’re proud to announce that our friends and partners over at Nixxes are bringing Ghost Of Tsushima to PC! This is a first for Sucker Punch – all our previous work is console-exclusive, so we are excited about all this and Nixxes was the right team to do this project. With them on board, we knew the results would be nothing short of amazing! Now excuse me as I go order a Super Ultra Wide monitor!,” Fleming said.

NME reviewed Ghost Of Tsushima in 2020 when it released, with our writer calling it a “serene samurai simulator”.

“With effortless controls and seriously satisfying swordplay, Ghost Of Tsushima is well worth the money as long as you can temper your expectations story-wise. Despite being yet another entry in a saturated genre, it’s far from derivative, introducing a host of interesting ideas that complement its particularly podcast-friendly formula,” our reviewer wrote.

In other gaming news, Control Ultimate Edition is heading up March’s Xbox Game Pass additions, alongside SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle For Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated.