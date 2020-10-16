‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ multiplayer mode launches today with new features

Sucker Punch has released a new patch for Ghost Of Tsushima which adds the new multiplayer mode known as Legends.

Patch 1.12 is available now for owners of the game and weighs in at around 10GB. Once downloaded, players will be able to jump into the new online mode or partake in any of the numerous single player additions that have been implemented.

Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends is the multiplayer segment which adds two-player story missions and four-player survival missions, as well as a raid. The new multiplayer portion will also come with cosmetics which are obtained without the need of microtransactions, and brand new trophies for players to unlock.

You can see Legends in action throughout the trailer below:

To access this mode, a new character known as Gyozen will appear in numerous towns and villages. When approached, he will offer to tell you stories about the Ghosts, and transport you into the multiplayer mode.

Upon the first time entering Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends, players will be greeted with a short tutorial before choosing the class they wish to unlock first. As players progress through the multiplayer mode, they will unlock more classes.

Four classes are available to choose from at launch. Samurai are built to tackle combat head on; Hunters are designed to attack from afar with ranged attacks; Ronin have the ability to revive teammates; and Assassins can issue a substantial amount of damage with a single attack.

As for single player content, the major inclusion is a new game plus mode, in which all of Jin’s unlocked techniques, gear, and vanity items will carry over to playthrough again with an increased difficulty. A new Ghost Flower merchant will appear in the mode, offering new flowers to find in exchange for cosmetic changes. Other additions to the mode include a unique new game plus horse, new charms, new weapon upgrades, and new trophies.

Finally, the patch fixes numerous issues in Ghost Of Tsushima. Game crashes have been fixed, numerous stability and performance issues have been rectified, gameplay adjustments have been made, and other minor fixes.

Ghost Of Tsushima is not the only game to recently receive a multiplayer update. Earlier this week, Beat Saber added competitive multiplayer, enabling players to challenge their friends online.