‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ multiplayer update will drop next week

Ghost Of Tsushima’s multiplayer mode known as Legends will be released next week, Sucker Punch has announced.

Built around various co-operative missions based around Japanese mythology, Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends will launch as a free update on October 16 for all owners. New Game+ will also be added as part of the update.

Numerous two and four player missions will be available for players to jump in and fight an onslaught of enemies as a team. In order to access the sleuth of missions, players will find a new character in Ghost Of Tsushima’s world. From here, you can access the multiplayer lobby and dive into the action.

Two mission types will be added when it launches. Story missions are designed for two players and will include some unique stories. Higher difficulties can be unlocked, and as players progress they will unlock new encounters, tougher enemies, bonus objectives, and greater rewards.

Survival missions are built for four players and will have groups facing waves of enemies. Blessings can be activated, which will activate modifiers such as igniting enemies on fire or summoning a spirit bear. In the coming weeks a Raid will also be incorporated. Squads of four will need higher levelled gear and will be set across a three part adventure. Teams will need to communicate and work together to survive.

Check out the full announcement tweet below:

A major free update for #GhostOfTsushima launches on October 16, featuring Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, New Game+, and more. 🗡️ Watch our new trailer, and read all the details on the @PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/jK2F0jQKCk pic.twitter.com/kkk5Lq0wm9 — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 OUT NOW (@SuckerPunchProd) October 5, 2020

Four classes are available to dive into the mission set. Samurai can charge into battle, taking a ton of damage, Hunters can snipe enemies from afar, Ronin character can heal teammates, and Assassins can deal deadly single attacks.

Ghost Of Tsushima will also be getting an array of single player updates. New Game+ will allow players to bring their gear into a new playthrough, a new Ghost Flower merchant will appear to purchase armour dyes, and a fan requested feature added that enables the ability to create armour loadouts.

The game launched back in July and instantly became Sony’s fastest selling original intellectual property debut. It managed to knock aside Horizon Zero Dawn, which was the original title holder.