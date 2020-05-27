Nearly three years after it was announced, and six after its last video game Infamous: Second Son, Sucker Punch Production is finally ready to release its much-anticipated samurai epic, Ghost Of Tsushima.

Although there’s a little bit more to go before Ghost Of Tsushima officially arrives, new details regarding the game’s plot and gameplay are still being slowly revealed by its developer and publisher.

Ready to find out more? Read on for everything we know so far about Ghost Of Tsushima.

What’s the latest news?

What is Ghost Of Tsushima?

Ghost Of Tsushima is a long-awaited action RPG game from Sucker Punch Productions, which was first announced as a PlayStation 4 exclusive back in 2017 at Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Paris Games Week press conference.

The game is inspired by true events in Japanese history. It is set in the late 13th century on Tsushima island, during the first Mongol invasion of Japan. Players control Jin Sakai, one of the island’s last samurai, as he learns the way of the Ghost – a unique combat style – in an effort to drive back the invaders.

Who is developing Ghost Of Tsushima?

Ghost Of Tsushima is developed by Sucker Punch Productions, which is responsible for other popular series such as Infamous and Sly Cooper. The game will be published exclusively on the PS4 by Sony Interactive Entertainment, which also owns Sucker Punch.

Notably, Ghost Of Tsushima is also Sucker Punch’s first video game release in over six years, since 2014’s Infamous: Second Son, which was also a PS4 exclusive. The game will also be one of the final PS4 exclusive games before the PlayStation 5 launches during the 2020 holiday season.

When will Ghost Of Tsushima be released?

In April 2020, Sony Interactive Entertainment pushed back the release of Ghost Of Tsushima to July 17. Sucker Punch cited challenges from its shift to a work-from-home setting due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ghost Of Tsushima was originally released to be released on June 26. Prior to the postponement, Sucker Punch had noted that the game was “on track” for its initial June release date.

What is the plot for Ghost Of Tsushima?

Ghost Of Tsushima revolves around Jin, one of the last samurai on the island of Tsushima, whose world has been shattered by the invading Mongol hordes. The first wave of the invasion laid waste to the island, easily defeating the island’s defending samurai forces, and now threatens the Japanese mainland.

Jin will stop at nothing to protect his homeland, even if that means setting aside the samurai tradition of honour that he was brought up with. As Jin, players must learn the path of the Ghost, a fighting style similar to that of a ninja, in order to defeat general Khotun Khan of the Mongol Empire and drive back his armies.

Is there a trailer for Ghost Of Tsushima?

On March 5, Sony Interactive Entertainment released a story trailer that gave players a glimpse of Jin’s upbringing as a samurai, the surviving members of his clan and the first wave of Mongol invaders.

In December 2019, Ghost Of Tsushima received an action-packed cinematic titled The Ghost, which showed off Jin’s Ghost fighting style.

The first gameplay footage of Ghost Of Tsushima was released during E3 2018. It showcased the game’s sprawling open world, battle mechanics and in-game cutscenes.

Ghost Of Tsushima was originally announced back in 2017 during Paris Games Week with a trailer that featured the voice of the game’s main antagonist, general Khotun Khan, over dramatic cinematic cutscenes.

What will the gameplay for Ghost Of Tsushima be like?

On May 15, Sony released an in-depth look at the gameplay of Ghost Of Tsushima, as part of its State Of Play series.

The 18-minute episode featured gameplay details for exploration, combat, customisation and photo mode, among others. The video is the first showcase of in-game footage since Sucker Punch showed off the game at E3 2018.

The game features two distinct fighting styles that Jin can use: Samurai – a precision-based battle system of parries and dodges – and Ghost, a stealth-based fighting style that he will gradually learn as the story progresses.

However, creative director and art director Jason Connell noted that gamers will not be forced to play protagonist Jin in a certain style. “We don’t spec you out and suddenly you can’t play as a samurai. [Jin is] always at his core, his heart of hearts, a samurai. The Ghost is this legendary warrior that he’s evolving into,” he said.

The Ghost Of Tsushima State Of Play episode also introduced the game’s customisation options, and how different armours affect your chosen playstyle. Besides armour, players can also equip Jin with Omamori Charms, which feature different buffs that will give him an edge in battle.

The State Of Play presentation also confirmed that Ghost Of Tsushima will have a photo mode, with customisable options such as colour grading and depth of field. Players will also have the ability to manipulate elements in the world, including wind direction, lighting and particle effects.

In April, Sucker Punch revealed that Ghost Of Tsushima would not feature physical waypoints to guide players to their destinations. Instead, physical landmarks and a guiding wind mechanic will be used to navigate around the island.

Ghost Of Tsushima will also not feature any sort of morality meter, unlike Sucker Punch’s previous release, Infamous: Second Son, which had a karma system. Connell stated that the developers felt that a morality meter would take away from the game’s central narrative.

“We realised it was more important to us that we wanted to tell a human story of someone who is this way and has to evolve into something else, versus transform completely into something else,” he explained. “[Jin] doesn’t flip flop back and forth, it muddied it up for us. We really wanted the story to reflect his transformation.”

Is Ghost Of Tsushima a multiplayer game?

Although there has been no official confirmation from Sucker Punch, it would be safe to assume that Ghost Of Tsushima will be a single-player experience. Neither Sucker Punch nor Sony Interactive Entertainment have mentioned a multiplayer mode in regards to Ghost Of Tsushima.

Many other PS4 exclusives, such as God Of War and Horizon Zero Dawn, have been story-driven single-player games. Furthermore, none of the titles developed by Sucker Punch have ever included multiplayer, with the exception of an offline local two-player mode for Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves.

What platforms will Ghost Of Tsushima be released for?

Ghost Of Tsushima will launch exclusively on the PS4. It is unlikely for Ghost Of Tsushima to be released for other platforms, such as PC and Xbox One, as developer Sucker Punch is a subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment. Moreover, none of the games from its Infamous series have been released on non-Sony platforms.

Where can I buy Ghost Of Tsushima?

Ghost Of Tsushima can be pre-ordered on the PlayStation Store. The standard edition is available at £54.99, and features special pre-order content such as a mini soundtrack, a Jin PlayStation 4 dynamic theme and a Jin avatar.

Meanwhile, the digital deluxe edition is available at £64.99 and includes the pre-order content as well as a handful of exclusives. These include a digital mini artbook, director’s commentary, a samurai PlayStation 4 theme and several in-game items.