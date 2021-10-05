‘Ghost Recon: Breakpoint’ announces ‘Operation Motherland’ expansion

During the Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon 20th Anniversary showcase, Operation Motherland was revealed for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

The livestream was a celebration of 20 years of the franchise and featured interviews with developers and fans. The expansion itself comes as part of the continued post-launch support for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

The short trailer, which can be checked out below, shows the Ghosts travelling by helicopter back to Auroa, where a voice informs them that they’re needed to maintain peace on the island.

The DLC will release on November 2.

Despite a lukewarm reception at launch, Ubisoft has continued to support Ghost Recon: Breakpoint with post-launch content, a strategy for supporting their games that can be seen across their lineup.

The presentation also revealed that several of the classic titles in the series will be temporarily free until October 11 via Ubisoft Connect, or receive a heavy discount.

Also announced as part of the presentation was a new title in the Ghost Recon series, Ghost Recon Frontline, a 100 plus player game where teams of three are tasked with extracting intel from a large map. Technical tests will be taking place for the PC version of the game between October 14 and 21 as well, where anyone can sign up, as long as they are in Europe.

This entry into the franchise will differ from the traditional tactical games and instead adopt more of a battle royal style, except it won’t have the genre’s typical converging circle. Ghost Recon Frontline currently has no release date, but will be coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms.

