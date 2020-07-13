GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Gaming News

‘Ghost Recon: Breakpoint’ is getting AI teammates this week

“For all solo players, they’re gonna be a game changer,” says Ubisoft

By Surej Singh
Breakpoint
Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. Credit: Ubisoft

Ubisoft has confirmed that AI teammates will be introduced into Ghost Recon: Breakpoint later this week.

The announcement was made during its Ubisoft Forward presentation on July 12 through a new trailer that details what players can expect from the update. The free update will go live on July 15, and will be available for all players.

Check out the trailer below.

Advertisement

Players will be able to add AI teammates to their squad as soon as they reach Erewhon for the first time, with three agents available: Fury, Fixit and Vasily. In addition to activating or dismissing these agents at will, players will also be able to customize them as soon as they’ve been unlocked.

AI teammate customisation will allow players to completely overhaul their physical appearance and gear, or add specific costumes to each agent. “Your teammates can be tweaked just as much as your main character,” Ubisoft noted in the announcement video. Customisation will also apply to gunsmith options.

Teammates will also shadow the player’s method of gameplay, be it stealth or an all-out assault. “They will always follow your behavior,” Ubisoft said. “If you decide to go stealth, they will equip silencers and crouch, or go prone when possible. But if you decide to go loud and open fire, they will stick by your side.”

Players will also be able to command their AI teammates to do specific things using four orders: Cleared Hot, Regroup, Hold Position and Go To. Cleared Hot will instruct players’ teammates to take out all enemies, while Go To will get teammates to advance to a specified location on the map.

Advertisement

Ubisoft’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is currently available on PCPS4Xbox One and Google Stadia.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.