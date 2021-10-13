‘Ghost Recon Frontline’ closed test delayed

Ubisoft‘s Ghost Recon Frontline was announced just last week during Ghost Recon‘s 20th-anniversary showcase, but the closed test that was meant to begin today has been delayed indefinitely.

Announced via the game’s Twitter page, the team explained that they had decided to postpone the closed test, though they did not share reasons why Ubisoft had made the decision.

The statement read: “The development team is dedicated to creating the best experience possible.” It can be assumed the game is not yet in a state fit for public testing, and more development time is needed before this stage can be reached.

Advertisement

The team continued: “We’ll share details on the new date for the closed test as soon as we can.”

Developed by Ubisoft Bucharest, Ghost Recon Frontline is a 100 player plus PvP free-to-play team-based shooter. Like Apex Legends, players will team up into squads of three. They will then have to find intel scattered throughout the map and extract it before other teams can take it from them.

Unlike other battle royale games, Ghost Recon Frontline will not feature a converging circle. There are plans to launch regular seasonal updates to the game to keep players interested.

The game will feature three classes, the offensively-focused Assualt class, protection specialist Support class, and the sniping and reconnaissance Scout class. Players will be able to swap between these classes on the fly, which should keep fights dynamic.

No release date has been announced for the game.

Advertisement

In other news today, Lost Judgment‘s School Stories expansion pack launches early, indie co-op platformer It Takes Two has sold three million copies, and PlayStation VR has turned five.



