‘Ghost Recon Frontline’ is a new team-based PvP title boasting 100+ players a match

Ubisoft has announced Ghost Recon Frontline, a new 100 plus PvP free-to-play team-based shooter.

Developed by Ubisoft Bucharest, the game was revealed as part of the Ghost Recon 20th anniversary showcase. Players will squad up in teams of three in the main Expedition game mode, which tasks them with finding intel on the map and then extracting it before other teams can swipe it from them.

Set on Drakemoor Island, players will choose between different contractors, with the offensively proficient Assault, protection focused Support, and sniping and recon specialist Scout classes all detailed in the gameplay showcase, which can be watched below.

Players can also switch between contractors on the fly, making for a very interesting dynamic in the heat of battle. The game will also not have any sort of converging circle, helping to separate itself from the battle royale genre as a whole.

Unlike other recent Ghost Recon titles, Ghost Recon Frontline will be entirely first-person in an effort to help bring players into the hectic experience. Seasonal updates will also be added to the game over time, and more “casual” and familiar game modes can be played as opposed to the new Expedition game mode.

A closed test will be taking place for the game on PC between October 14 and 21, which can be signed up for here. The test will only be available to a series of European countries, including the UK, France, Germany, Spain and more.

Bogdan Bridinel, creative director at Ubisoft Bucharest said “we can’t wait to see players’ reactions during the first test of Ghost Recon Frontline. We will be working hard to adjust the game accordingly throughout the several live phases planned before launch, as we want to deliver the most polished and entertaining experience possible for players.”

No release date was given for the game, but it will come to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Stadia and Luna, with crossplay available between all platforms.

In other news, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is getting a new expansion in Operation Motherland which releases in November this year.