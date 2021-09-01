‘Ghostrunner’ adds difficulty options and roguelike-inspired mode

New DLC (downloadable content) has been added to cyberpunk slasher Ghostrunner, including an Assist Mode that will help players too put off by its punishing difficulty.

Launching yesterday (August 31), the Ghostrunner Neon Pack update is a mixture of free updates and a separate paid Neon Pack DLC. This includes a new game mode called Wave Mode, which is a mix of roguelike and horde mode as players cut down randomised waves of enemies.

As in the main game, every enemy is killed after one hit, but procedurally generated enemy types and formations, as well as hero upgrades between rounds, make each run an unpredictable challenge. Players who survive 20 rounds will be rewarded with a new exclusive sword.

While Wave Mode offers a fresh challenge, Assist Mode is a welcome addition for players who found the one-hit death rule too difficult. This provides three new options that can be toggleable options: shorter cooldowns of abilities, slower gameplay to help with reaction times (available as ‘slow’ or ‘slower’), and an extra life.

There’s no invincibility option but these options will still make Ghostrunner more accessible than it was at launch. NME’s three-star review called it an “uncompromisingly hardcore action game that often overwhelms with frustrating enemies and slippery controls, tilting the difficulty over into unfair territory”.

Finally, the update includes a new cosmetic pack available for US$4.99 / £4.69, which provides four new sets of gloves and katanas: Neon Night, Afterglow, Luminescence, and Glint.

The Neon Pack update will be arriving on Nintendo Switch a few weeks later. It will also be included with the next-gen versions of Ghostrunner when it launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 28, which is also a free upgrade for those who own the original game.

