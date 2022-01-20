‘Ghostrunner’ DLC Project_Hel delayed until March

The DLC for Ghostrunner was supposed to release on January 27 but will be delayed until later in the year.

All In! Games has announced that the DLC will be delayed for health & safety reasons. In a tweet, they said, “The global release of the Project_Hel DLC will be delayed to March 3. We appreciate your understanding and want all our fans to know that we will use this bonus time to make even more worthwhile improvements while ensuring the health & safety of our team and global partners.”

The Ghostrunner DLC will let players take control of Hel, one of the bosses from the original game. She is more combat oriented and has more survivability compared to the Ghostrunner. The DLC was initially intended as a small project but has since grown in scale. This increase in scale could be the reason behind the delay.

The global release of the Project_Hel DLC will be delayed to March 3rd. We appreciate your understanding and want all our fans to know that we will use this bonus time to make even more worthwhile improvements while ensuring the health & safety of our team and global partners. pic.twitter.com/NAf4Zvbo6K — Ghostrunner (@GhostrunnerGame) January 19, 2022

In a Steam post announcing the DLC, the developer gave more details about the DLC. “Run on walls, soar through neon cityscapes, and slice through six levels while mastering Hel’s powers through her own ability progression system. Battle new enemies and bosses to the beat of six fresh tracks courtesy of electronic musician Daniel Deluxe.”

Project_Hel will launch on March 3, 2022, for $14.99/€14,99/£12.49.

Ghostrunner has been frequently updated with an Assist mode added in September and a Wave Mode which allowed players to cut down randomised waves of enemies. It has also been upgraded to include 4K support and 120fps for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners.

