‘Ghostrunner’ reportedly has performance issues on the PS4 version

Ghostrunner has recently launched and players are reporting performance issues on the PS4 version of the game.

The game launched today (October 27) for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, however, many PS4 owners have taken to Twitter to express concerns over the game’s performance of the game on the system.

Many are reporting issues of screen tearing, a visual downgrade and poor textures, compared to the other versions of the game. Even owners of the PS4 Pro are running into several issues with Ghostrunner.

Holy shit does Ghostrunner look awful on PS4 Pro. Incredible screen tearing and shimmering. — Gabe Gurwin (@GamingAngelGabe) October 27, 2020

Early Ghostrunner impressions are… super negative tbh Seems majority of reviews were on PC, as PS4 version looks ROUGH. Lots of screen tearing, jagged edges, bad textures – a noticeable downgrade that feels last-gen Daniel Deluxe OST is 🔥, but man, this needs a lot of work pic.twitter.com/2ynMlpwodQ — Scott Tailford (@SlashLP89) October 27, 2020

15-min initial impressions of Ghostrunner: Music is dope. The gameplay is hyper fast, really fun, and very fun. The game is a lil ugly on PS4 Pro though. Looks like a game from 2014 — when I first started, I was like hmmm, same graphical quality as Wolfenstein: TNO. — Wesley DracuLeBlanc (@LeBlancWes) October 27, 2020

Numerous YouTube videos have also emerged showcasing the visual downgrade of the game compared to pre-release footage. Some owners also believe that the Nintendo Switch version of the game has been released on the PS4, instead of the same edition which is available on PC and Xbox One. PlayStation Universe reported that PS4 review codes were unavailable prior to the game’s launch.

WhatCulture Gaming described the performance as “abysmal”. The channel also said it reached out to the developer who have advised people to fill out a feedback form highlighting the issues. However, the team has since responded to players’ issues with the game on their official Twitter, and have said that it is “working on a patch that will fix this issue”.

Ghostrunner has been confirmed to be receiving a next-gen patch sometime next year, which will be available as a free upgrade for all PS4 and Xbox One owners of the game. No specific date has been announced outside of a 2021 release window.

Publisher 505 Games have also recently released Control: Ultimate Edition for the Xbox One, which requires an internet connection as a day one content download is required to play the game.