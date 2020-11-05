‘Ghostrunner’ to launch on the Nintendo Switch next week

Publishers 505 Games and All In! Games have officially announced the release date for Ghostrunner on the Nintendo Switch.

The cyberpunk hack-and-slash game, developed by One More Level and Slipgate Ironworks, will arrive on the handheld system on November 10. The game was originally set to be released on October 27, alongside the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions, but was pushed back in order to “to provide players the best experience possible”.

Players who purchase the game on the Nintendo Switch through the eShop within its first month of release will receive two exclusive in-game weapons, one of which is simply called the ‘Exclusive Nintendo Katana Sword’.

Watch the trailer for Ghostrunner below:

The game’s publishers previously confirmed that PS4 and Xbox One owners of Ghostrunner are expected to receive free next-gen upgrades next year. However, it’s currently unclear what enchantments the next-gen version of the title will include.

When the game was released in October, PS4 players reported several issues, including screen tearing and poor textures. The developers have since responded that they were working on a patch to fix the issues.

NME’s Alan Wen called Ghostrunner “an uncompromisingly hardcore action game that often overwhelms with frustrating enemies and slippery controls” in a mixed three-star review. He added that the cyberpunk slasher is “for better and worse more old-school than next-gen”.