Ghostwire: Tokyo delayed into early 2022

Tango Gameworks has announced a delay for horror title Ghostwire: Tokyo, pushing it from October 2021 back into early 2022.

The game was notable for its absence at E3 2021, and the delay seems to indicate that the developers need a bit more time to get this vision of a ghost-infested Tokyo into a position where it more accurately reflects their intent.

In a tweet posted to the game’s Twitter account, Tango Gameworks said that the game’s new release window will give them time “to bring the world of Ghostwire to life as we’ve always envisioned it.”

Advertisement

However, Tango Gameworks also said the delay is to ensure the health of everyone at the studio. In the statement, the studio explained “we’re also focused on protecting the health of everyone at Tango.”

Whether this is to ensure there is no crunch of the game or whether this is to protect staff from the Coronavirus pandemic isn’t immediately clear.

Tango Gameworks is best known for horror games The Evil Within and the sequel, The Evil Within 2. Ghostwire: Tokyo got a ton of attention when it was announced at E3 2019, largely due to charismatic game director Ikumi Nakamura.



Nakamura is no longer working on the game and we haven’t yet seen anything else from the game since a gameplay trailer back in 2020 that showed atmospheric streets and a spooky monster. Shinichiro Hara – perhaps best known for working on Doom’s combat and glory kills – is the combat director on Ghostwire: Tokyo, if you wanted a feel for how the game will feel once it’s ready to launch.

Advertisement

In other news, Cyberpunk 2077 is at the top of the charts again, becoming the most popular PS4 game on the PlayStation Store in June. This is more notable when you consider the game was removed from the store for six months due to the game’s poor performance.