‘GhostWire: Tokyo’ will reportedly launch in October

Several upcoming PS5 games, including GhostWire: Tokyo and Project Athia, have received new release windows.

Sony made the announcements during the first day of CES 2021 earlier today (January 12). While the company’s showcase did not feature any new gameplay or game announcements, the PS5 segment did include a brief mention of upcoming launch dates.

A frame at the end of the PS5 segment, at around the 10:39 mark revealed that GhostWire: Tokyo will launch in October 2021, although an exact date was not announced. Stray will also be released in the same month.

Other games mentioned in the video include Capcom’s mysterious sci-fi title Pragmata, originally announced for a 2022 release, which has been pushed back to 2023. On the other hand, Square Enix’s Project Athia has now been given a January 2022 release window. Project Athia had previously only been described as “in development for PS5”.

Check out the frame and list of dates below.

GhostWire: Tokyo, which is being developed by Bethesda, is an upcoming first-person action adventure game. The game will be exclusive to the PS5 for a year before it releases on other consoles. Despite Bethesda’s ongoing acquisition by Microsoft, the studio has announced that it will honour all announced PlayStation exclusives.

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits, which was delayed to 2021 in September last year, has now also received a March 2021 release window. The game was initially delayed because the transition to working from home caused “development to move slower” than its developer Ember Lab had hoped.