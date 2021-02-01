GI Joe’s Snake Eyes comes to ‘Fortnite’ in physical form

Fortnite is set to receive a new character, Snake Eyes, in collaboration with Hasbro’s G.I. Joe.

The update will bring the character of Snake Eyes to the game itself, in a new iteration whose full name is Snake Eyes: Zero Point Edition. This new version will not be limited to the virtual world, but will also feature as a physical action figure through this collaboration with Hasbro.

The Fortnite character is now available on the store for 1800 V-Bucks, while the 6-inch figure is yet to be released. According to Hasbro, the Snake Eyes figure will set fans back $39.99 (£29.23) and will include accessories inspired by the classic character, as well as Fortnite.

The character’s in-game counterpart includes a Katana Pickaxe and Back Bling when purchased as part of the Arashikage Clan set.

Recent updates to Fortnite aside from Snake Eyes’ appearance include the addition of 2012’s popular ‘Gangnam Style’ dance Emote, a Sarah Connor Terminator skin, and a Battle Pass exclusive Predator skin. The game also collaborated with Pele to kick off a new cup contest, allowing players to win a real signed football shirt.

Fans have also deciphered some cryptic tweets and decided that Tomb Raider protagonist Lara Croft may be coming to Fortnite sometime soon. A dataminer also managed to add flames to the fire, claiming her skin codename may be ‘Typhoon’.