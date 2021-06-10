During a segment in the Summer Game Fest, actor Giancarlo Esposito shares that his performance in Far Cry 6 is “obviously” based on Fidel Castro though denies that his character, Anton Castillo, is a villain.

When asked who he studied and based his character on, Esposito answered “The obvious choice to study is Fidel Castro and it is Cuba”

While talking about his own character in the game, Esposito shares that “There’s good and bad in all people, but this guy, out of love and passion for his people – even if they’re faceless to him at certain points in time – allow him to be an absolute hero.”

His answer seems to directly clash with original statements from Ubisoft that denied the game would be political or specifically based on Cuba.

The original statement from narrative director Navid Khavari stated that the team “doesn’t want to make a political statement about what’s happening in Cuba specifically”, nor that it attempts to make “a simplified, binary political statement specifically on the current political climate in Cuba in an interview with The Gamer.

Narrative director Navid Khavari quickly corrected course and affirmed that Far Cry 6 is “absolutely” political and will examine topics like “the conditions that lead to the rise of fascism in a nation, the costs of imperialism, forced labor, the need for free-and-fair elections, LGBTQ+ rights, and more within the context of Yara, a fictional island in the Caribbean.”

However, it would look like at least one person involved in the game is taking inspiration from Cuba, at least.