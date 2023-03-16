Gianni Infantino says ‘FIFA 25’ will be “the best e-game” despite EA rivalry

Re-elected FIFA president Gianni Infantino has shared that the organisation’s upcoming FIFA game series will be “the best egame for any girl or boy,” despite moving away from long-time developer Electronic Arts (EA).

As noted by The Times‘ chief sports reporter Martyn Ziegler, Infantino confirmed that FIFA still plans to launch its own football game to rival former FIFA developer EA.

“The new FIFA game – the FIFA 25, 26, 27 and so on – will always be the best egame for any girl or boy,” stated Infantino, who added that FIFA will “have news on this very soon”.

Infantino says FIFA will go head-to-head with EA Sports by launching rival video game (EA Sports refused cash demands to keep FIFA's name)

The company’s partnership with EA came to an end in May 2022, following reports that negotiations “hit the wall” when FIFA demanded double the money it was receiving from EA in its existing deal.

When the partnership ended, Infantino said “the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans”.

“The interactive gaming and esports sector is on a path of unrivalled growth and diversification,” he added. “FIFA’s strategy is to ensure we can make the most of all future options and ensure a wide range of products and opportunities for gamers, fans, member associations and partners.”

As for EA, the studio is currently developing its own football game in the form of EA Sports FC, where it will retain over 300 licence partners.

“Everything you love about our games will be part of EA Sports FC – the same great experiences, modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes will be there,” shared EA in a blog post, adding that the likes of Ultimate Team and Career Mode will remain a part of the new series.

Last month, it was reported that EA Sports was close to signing a £500million deal with the Premier League, which would see the studio remain the Premier League’s lead partner.

