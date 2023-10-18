Gimli’s original actor reprises role in ‘The Lord Of The Rings: Return To Moria’

Actor John Rhys-Davies is reprising his role as Lord Gimli Lockbearer in the cooperative survival game The Lord Of The Rings: Return To Moria when it launches for PC and PS5 next week.

From developer Free Range Games, The Lord Of The Rings: Return To Moria is set in a procedurally generated version of J.R.R. Tolkien’s realm, wherein players have been tasked by Gimli with the retrieval of the lost treasures of Moria.

However, players will balance their hunger, energy and temperature as they delve into the depths, as well as ensuring that they don’t make too much noise.

Orcs and worse have survived in the shadows of the caves yet players will be able to triumph over the threat by battling together through online multiplayer.

“It’s always fun to come back and think of the ‘what-ifs,’ and the chance to work on this game is an exploration of one of the what-ifs, isn’t it?” said John Rhys-Davies in a press release.

“Actors often create characters out of love and it’s very hard, sometimes, to let them go. Certainly, Gimli is, for me, a character that I really adore, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity to reprise him in a different context.”

As well as this, Rhys-Davies appeared on the YouTube channel Nerd Of The Rings for an exclusive interview about his role in the game as part of the channel’s Durin’s Day celebrations on October 17.

Durin’s Day is a fictional event from The Hobbit where dwarves celebrate “the first day of the last moon of Autumn on the threshold of Winter”, which works out to be between October 19 and October 30 depending on different calculations.

“Authenticity is a cornerstone of The Lord Of The Rings: Return to Moria and when it came to casting Gimli, there was only one name everyone wanted,” said Free Range Games CEO Chris Scholz in the press release.

“It’s been an honour, a privilege, and a dream to have Mr. John Rhys-Davies reprise this iconic role.”

The Lord Of The Rings: Return To Moria will be released for PC and PS5 on October 24, and will arrive for Xbox Series X|S in early 2024.

