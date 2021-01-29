‘Glitchpunk’ will see players take to the neon streets from a top-down view

A new top-down cyberpunk game is set for release in the second quarter of the year.

Glitchpunk is a new top-down action game from studio Dark Lord. It’s based on the retro style of GTA and GTA2, the predecessors to the 3D open world GTA games that have in turn inspired modern action games such as Grand Theft Auto 5.

A trailer that explores the action in the game is available via Youtube below:

Glitchpunk pits the player as an android bounty hunter with a glitch that causes them to rebel against their programming, and facing off against the government and megacorps of the dystopian setting.

Like GTA2, the game will have you stealing cars, shooting enemies, sneaking around, and upgrading your body with tech to make you a formidable android.

The developers Dark Lord are aiming to make the game true to the genre, by telling a story that covers “transhumanism, xenophobia, and religion” with a narrative that lets you influence the world, make friends and find love.

Listed amongst the key features are confirmation that there will trains, tanks, motorbikes and busses, and that the gameplay will take place in four different cities including USA and Russia.

Glitchpunk is going to launch into Steam Early Access in the second quarter of 2021. A Discord server is available for players who want to keep up to date with all the game’s progress.

As part of the Steam Game festival next week, there will be a demo for Glitchpunk released on February 3.