Global release of popular rhythm game sequel announced alongside imminent cancellation

Bushiroad has confirmed the global release date of popular Japanese rhythm game Love Live! School Island Festival 2 alongside its imminent closure.

First launched in 2013, the Love Live! games are an extension of the Love Live! multimedia series which also features anime, manga and actual music. The franchise focuses on fictional groups of children who become idols in order to save their school, and the rhythm games follow a similar narrative.

An English version of the Love Live! School Island Festival mobile game was launched in 2014 while a sequel was confirmed in 2022, with players able to transfer their process to the new game that was due to entirely replace the original.

The servers for the original Love Live! School Island Festival were then shut down on March 31, 2023 with the sequel launching in Japan a couple of weeks later. However, a global version of Love Live! School Island Festival 2 was delayed and international players were left without a Love Live! game to play.

Almost a year later, Bushiroad has now confirmed Love Live! School Island Festival 2 will be released worldwide next month.

However, in the same message, the publisher has confirmed it will be shut down a few months later.

“We are excited to break the news to you that the global version of Love Live! School Idol Festival 2: Miracle Live! is launching soon in February 2024,” reads the post “However, we also want to inform you that the Global Version will close its doors on May 31, 2024, and cease in-app purchases accordingly.”

“We appreciate the love and support you’ve shown, and we’re committed to making these last few months an unforgettable moment,” the post continued.

As you can imagine, the news hasn’t been received well by fans. “Never have I seen someone announce a launch and closure in the same tweet,” wrote one user while another asked “why would you even launch it?”

