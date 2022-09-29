‘Goat Simulator 3’ comes to ‘Fortnite’ with a “half goat/half human” outfit

Coffee Stain Publishing and Epic Games have announced a crossover between Goat Simulator 3 and Fortnite, which will see the former’s four-legged protagonist join the battle royale as an outfit.

From today (September 29) until September 29 2023, anyone who buys any edition of Goat Simulator 3 via the Epic Games Store will be given the ‘A Goat’ outfit in Fortnite.

Anyone who’s already picked up Goat Simulator 3 can redeem ‘A Goat’ by logging into Fortnite, and from November 26 the outfit will also be sold separately through Fortnite‘s Item Shop.

As revealed in the below trailer, ‘A Goat’ is a humanoid version of Goat Simulator 3 protagonist Pilgor, which Elin Hamberg – lead artist at Coffee Stain North – describes as “a questionably named, half goat/half human hybrid.”

“Now we know Goat Simulator 3’s Pilgor looks different in her ‘A Goat’ Fortnite form, but our signature approach to hyperrealism simply didn’t fit in this bright and colourful game,” acknowledged Hamberg. “Her arrival in this new world meant giving her a Fortnite twist, and muscles.”

Ahead of Goat Simulator 3‘s release on November 17, Coffee Stain North recently shared a chaotic gameplay trailer of the sandbox game.

During August’s Gamescom showcase, we previewed Goat Simulator 3 and found a “ludicrously silly sandbox” that’s best played with pals.

“Goat Simulator may have debuted to ridicule, but Goat Simulator 3…well, it’s still ridiculous,” reads the preview. “But as a sequel that aims to bring 2014’s zaniest title into the modern day – with eight years-worth of new material to make fun of – that ridiculousness is exactly what you want.”

In other gaming news, Warzone has received its last major patch, ahead of the battle royale’s sequel launching later this year. The final update brings back the game’s “greatest hits,” including fan-favourite game modes and weapons.