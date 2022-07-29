‘Goat Simulator 3’ launches in November on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Goat Simulator 3 (which is actually the second entry, contrary to its title) has a new trailer confirming a November release.

The “Pre-udder” trailer features just over a minute of dozens of in-game goats and – as you could probably guess – their udders, before revealing the game’s November 17 release date on Epic Games Store, PS5, and Xbox Series X and S consoles.

This comes following its surprise Summer Game Fest reveal, which parodied the still-in-development Dead Island 2’s E3 2014 announcement trailer.

The game is the long-awaited sequel to 2014’s slapstick physics sandbox title Goat Simulator. The description on the game’s website reads: “Just like the first Goat Simulator, you’ll need to headbutt, lick and triple-jump your way across the giant island of San Angora – this time with all new areas, challenges, and events to discover.”

Goat Simulator 3 also has both local and online co-op this time around, with four friends being able to cause silly havoc together. Additionally, there are seven minigames as well that can be played together.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, Goat Simulator went on to sell 2.5million copies by January 2015, less than a year after its release, and it was revealed in 2016 that the game had generated roughly £9.9million in revenue for Coffee Stain Studios. The game also received several pieces of DLC and cross-promotional content with other titles such as Rocket League and Payday 2.

Coffee Stain Studios was later acquired by publisher Embracer Group in November 2018, with Goat Simulator subsequently seeing a Nintendo Switch release. However, there is currently no word on whether Goat Simulator 3 will also be coming to Nintendo hybrid system in the future.

