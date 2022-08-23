‘Goat Simulator 3’ shares first chaotic in-game footage at Gamescom

The first in-game footage of Goat Simulator 3 has been revealed at Gamescom 2022.

Developer Coffee Stain shared what players can expect from the confusingly-named sequel to the first Goat Simulator, as up to four players can go through the sandbox adventure that revolves around exploration, puzzles and destroying everything in sight.

Set on the island of San Angora, Goat Simulator 3 has seven multiplayer minigames that can be played seamlessly once discovered and unlocked. These include: King of the Hill, The Floor is Lava, Car Derby, Prop Hunt, Headplat, Hoofball and Prop Golf.

Check out the new in-game trailer released today (August 23) below.

Did you like the original Goat Simulator? Then you're going to love Goat Simulator 3, a game with absolutley no recycled mechanics whatsoever! Pre-order now to join in the fun on November 17th 🐐 #GoatSimulator3 https://t.co/3gB9z44tgf pic.twitter.com/pq2kxD7ne3 — Coffee Stain (@Coffee_Stain) August 23, 2022

“If you’ve watched the gameplay trailer and still want to play Goat Simulator 3, to each their own! It’s not long now until we can finally get the game in your hands,” said creative director Santiago Ferrero. “We can’t wait, and neither can Pilgor for November 17. We are just a little bit worried that we might have given you guys too many powerful tools to destroy the island, its inhabitants and the game in general. But it’s too late to do anything about it now.”

Players can also customise their goat, to help them stand out from their friends whilst playing together. Some items of clothing include a pink tutu, a blonde wig, paint cans for shoes, medieval knight cosplays, or a “giant abominable banana.”

Goat Simulator 3 was revealed back during Summer Game Fest this year, with a trailer that parodied the initial reveal for Dead Island 2.

Goat Simulator 3 is set to release on November 17 for PC via the Epic Games Store, and on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

