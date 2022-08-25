‘God Of Rock’ is a new rhythm-fighting hybrid game launching this winter

Last night at the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022, a new hybrid rhythm-fighting game was announced in the form of God Of Rock.

God of Rock will see the universe’s “greatest musicians” competing against one another in rhythmic fashion to secure the title of musical supremacy in a game that feels part Guitar Hero, part Street Fighter.

Rhythm-based gameplay combines with fighting game mechanics in 1v1 matches, with a dozen unique fighters to choose from. Each fighter has their own design, attack style and mechanics to familiarise yourself with, as well as building up a “meter” by hitting normal moves accurately to the beat of the song. This meter can then be spent to unleash special moves for increased damage output.

A “devastating” Super attack can also be executed for maximum pain infliction. The tracks continue to grow in intensity, complexity and difficulty as the battles progress until only one fighter is left standing.

God Of Rock will also feature over 40 original songs as well as eight different stages at launch, alongside a “limitless skill ceiling” – meaning that tracks will continue to scale in difficulty indefinitely until a winner is decided.

Alongside a story mode, the game has a training mode as well as local and ranked online multiplayer. Players can also put their own spin on tracks with the editor, adding and removing notes as they please.

Modus Games will release God of Rock for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in the winter of 2022, although a specific date has not yet been revealed.

In other news, a Nintendo Treehouse Live is taking place tonight (August 25), and it’s focusing on Splatoon 3 and the upcoming first ever Splatfest as well as fantasy role-playing game Harvestella – here’s how to watch it.