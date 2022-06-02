‘God Of War’ and more are June’s PlayStation Plus free downloads

June’s three downloadable titles for PlayStation Plus subscribers have been announced, and it’s quite a strong selection.

The titles were revealed on PlayStation.Blog, and include 2018’s God Of War reboot and Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker which are both PS4 downloads, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, which includes both the PS4 and PS5 versions to download.

God Of War was a large departure for the series, replacing the over-the-top hack n’ slash ultra-violence of the earlier titles with a more methodical and cinematic experience. In addition to the combat changes, which bring the camera closer to the action and slow down the pace to bathe in the viscera of Kratos’ attacks, the story also shifts its focus from revenge against the Greek God pantheon to a more personal narrative about the bond between father and son.

Unlike plenty of previous Naruto titles, Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker features 4v4 team gameplay with other players. Unfortunately, the game was met with a mixed critical reception, with its ambitious gameplay ideas being met with varied results.

Releasing just last year, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is yet another party fighting game taking its cues from the Super Smash Bros. franchise. As the name implies, it features Nickelodeon characters with a total roster of 23 when including additional downloadable characters. These range from the iconic SpongeBob SquarePants to the more obscure Oblina. While it also received mixed reviews, it’s managed to foster its own dedicated fanbase within the fighting game scene.

These three titles PlayStation Plus freebies are available to download from June 7 to July 4, with last month’s free titles (FIFA 22, Tribes Of Midgard, Curse Of The Dead Gods) being available until June 3, tomorrow.

In other news, there’s a new State Of Play airing today on June 2, and here’s everything you need to know about when it goes live and where to watch it.