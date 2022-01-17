‘God Of War’ becomes highest-rated Sony game on Steam

God Of War on the PC has been praised universally, and some overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam have ensured the game is Sony’s highest-rated port to date.

Currently topping the Steam Top Sellers chart, God Of War appears to be a runaway success story. It became one of the biggest launches for Sony on PC with an all-time peak of 73,529 players on Steam according to SteamDB figures. Even at this off-peak time of Monday morning UK time, over 32,000 players are enjoying the adventures of Kratos.

Before the launch of God Of War, Horizon Zero Dawn was the biggest hit for Sony on PC. Horizon Zero Dawn had over 56,000 concurrent players during its launch period two years ago.

Advertisement

The game has also achieved the coveted ‘overwhelmingly positive’ accolade for reviews on Steam, a fairly difficult thing to achieve as it requires an impressive ratio of positive to negative player-submitted reviews.

Such positive news should feel pretty good for Sony, which is planning to release Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection for PC later this year.

Last week, we learned that a “collective” of studios convinced Sony to port more games to PC after God Of War director, Cory Barlog, talked about it in an interview. PC players also got to learn how important DLSS was to the PC port of God Of War recently.

Further boosting its long-term success, it has been suggested that God Of War should run on Steam Deck when it is launched next month.

In other gaming news, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has received nine nominations at the D.I.C.E awards.

Advertisement

Also, Pandemic: The Board Game has been delisted from Steam, with other stores to follow shortly.