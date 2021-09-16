‘God of War’ director explains why its Norse story is ending

God of War: Ragnarok will complete the Norse storyline from the 2018 game, God of War, and it turns out there’s a good reason it won’t be a trilogy.

During an interview with YouTube channel Kaptain Kuba (via VGC), God of War director Cory Balrog explained why the Norse storyline is coming to an end.

Essentially, they don’t want to take 15 years to tell that story.

“I think one of the most important reasons is the first game took five years, the second game, I don’t know how long it’s going to take, but I’m just going to throw out that it’s going to take close to a similar time to do this, right, and then if you think, wow a third one in that same [amount of time], we’re talking like a span of close to 15 years of a single story and I feel like that’s just too stretched out.”

He explained that it would simply be asking too much, given how long it takes to bring each God of War game to completion.

“I feel like we’re asking too much, to say the actual completion of that story taking that long just feels too long,” he explained. “Given where the team was at and where Erik was at with what he wanted to do, I was like look, I think we can actually do this in the second story.”

“Most of what we were trying to do from the beginning was to tell something about Kratos and Atreus,” he added. “The core of the story’s engine is really the relationship between these two characters and the complexity radiates out like ripples in a pond.”

“And we could make it an ocean and make those ripples go for thousands of miles, but is that necessary and is that beneficial, or are we feeling like it’s just spreading it too far apart, the ripples get too far apart, and you sort of lose the plot a little bit.”

