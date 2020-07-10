‘God Of War’ director: “I prefer an initial increase in price to cash grab microtransactions”

God Of War director Cory Barlog has said that he prefers an initial increase in video game pricing as opposed to subsequent “cash grab” microtransactions.

Barlog commented on the looming potential of gamers having fork out more on games for next-gen consoles, saying on Twitter: “Games need to go up in price. I prefer an initial increase in price to the always on cash grab microtransaction filled hellscape that some games have become.”

games need to go up in price. I prefer an initial increase in price to the always on cash grab microtransaction filled hellscape that some games have become. — Cory Balrog 🖖 (@corybarlog) July 8, 2020

Many fans have since responded in agreement that an upfront increase in price for a game’s complete package would make more sense than having to continually pay to unlock content bit-by-bit via microtransactions.

I agree, I would gladly pay 10$ more for a quality game without MT, games like 2K, fifa, CoD, hell nah! — GamingFirefighter (@GamingFirefigh1) July 9, 2020

Hell yeah, man. And $70 really isn't a lot considering what games used to go for 20some years ago. People just give a shit now because it's their turn to pay for the industry. — Thomas Bello Rivas 🇨🇺🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@TommysVoice) July 8, 2020

Barlog is the latest to support the need for an increase in video game pricing as technology evolves and overheads increase. Over the past few weeks, a number of developers and publishers have entertained the idea, with 2K Games confirming that its NBA 2K franchise will see its first price increment in years. Set to release later this year, NBA 2K21 will retail for USD$69.99 (£64.99), $10 more than its current-gen counterpart.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, CEO of IDG Consulting Yoshio Osaki also shared his thoughts about the need for a price hike. “The last time that next-gen launch software pricing went up was in 2005 and 2006 when it went from $49.99 (£44.99) to $59.99 (£54.99) at the start of the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation,” he said. “During that time, the costs and prices in other affiliated verticals have gone up.”

His statement mirrors that of ex-PlayStation executive Shawn Layden, who made a case for the industry to rethink the AAA development model. Layden noted that, despite the increase in development costs, the retail price for games have, for the most part, remained the same over the last 25 years. “It’s been $59.99 since I started in this business, but the cost of games have gone up ten times,” he said.

One way to fix this Layden said, without comprising gameplay and visuals in games, would be to increase the cost of games: “If you don’t have elasticity on the price-point, but you have huge volatility on the cost line, the model becomes more difficult. I think this generation is going to see those two imperatives collide.”

It remains to be seen what business model the PS5 and Xbox Series X will adopt when the consoles launch later this year.