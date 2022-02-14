‘God Of War’ mod will make Atreus the playable protagonist

A new mod in the works for God Of War will make Atreus the main playable character.

The mod creator, Specilizer, shared a new video on YouTube featuring Kratos’ son fighting Baldur as opposed to the God Of War himself (thanks, Eurogamer).

The gameplay shows Atreus using his bow and arrow and his other abilities to attack Baldur. The gameplay isn’t exactly smooth at this point in the mod development, so Atreus looks like he’s sliding around in the snow while fighting.

“As you can see, it is clearly not a smooth experience, and it still requires a lot more work before release,” Speclizer said.

The rest of the video also shows Atreus in the many different environments featured in the game and fighting a variety of enemies. It looks like the modder will attempt to make the character playable throughout the entire game. Of course, since it’s a mod, it will only be available on the game’s PC version.

You can check out the almost nine-minute gameplay below:

Atreus is playable in God Of War in the sense that the player can command his arrows and abilities while playing as Kratos, but you can’t fully control him in third-person.

Following the announcement trailer for God Of War: Ragnarok – a direct sequel to Santa Monica Studios‘ first game – fans suspect that the now teenage Atreus could be the secondary playable character, similar to how Ellie becomes the playable character in The Last Of Us after following the game as Joel. However, the developer hasn’t confirmed the speculation just yet.

God Of War: Ragnarok has a scheduled launch of 2022 for PS4 and PS5.

In other news, Babylon’s Fall is getting a demo later this month.