‘God Of War’ PC developer is working on “flagship” live service game with Sony

Jetpack Interactive, the studio behind this year’s PC port of God Of War (2018), has confirmed it is working with Sony on a live services title.

The “small and nimble” Canadian-based studio is currently hiring programmers. “We’re excited to embark on a new live services title with Sony – and we’re ready to launch,” it said in a post on LinkedIn. “If you’re an experienced game developer and want to join our team to ship a AAA title, reach out!”

“For anyone who’d like a small studio experience while still working on AAA games, we’ve been helping Sony out with their God Of War games and they like us so much we’re staffing up for another completely different project,” added senior programmer Michael Kiernan.

The job listing explains how “Jetpack has been working alongside Sony Interactive (Santa Monica Studio) on God Of War projects, including the port of God Of War 2018 to PC/Steam, which it released in January 2022. The port has been commercially successful and the game received praise from critics and Sony Santa Monica itself.”

The post went on to confirm that Jetpack “are now working directly with Sony to develop one of its flagship IPs within its much anticipated live services games portfolio.”

No further details about the project have been shared. Currently PlayStation only has one live service game, MLB The Show 2022 but back in May, Sony president Jim Ryan confirmed plans for two more live services games to be released by the end of March 2023. In February, Sony confirmed it was working on a total of ten live services games.

The original job listing apparently saw Jetpack confirm it “continue to work with Sony Santa Monica on the God Of War franchise,” (via VGC) hinting that a PC port of the upcoming God Of War: Ragnarok was in the works but that line has since been removed.

In other news, the PC version of FIFA 23 has received hundreds of negative reviews, with players reporting performance issues and a game-breaking anti-cheat error.