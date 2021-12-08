‘God of War’ PC trailer reveals system requirements

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed a new trailer for the PC version of God of War and its system requirements.

Sony Santa Monica’s 2018 title received massive acclaim when it was first released, and now it’s headed to the PC for the first time. Revealed in October and set for release on January 14 2022, the port was developed by Canadian studio Jetpack Interactive. Sony Santa Monica is said to be supervising the project.

According to the description of the trailer, PC players can expect the following features if they decide to pick up this new release of the PlayStation classic:

PC FEATURES

High Fidelity Graphics

Striking visuals enhanced on PC. Enjoy true 4K resolution, on supported devices, with unlocked framerates for peak performance. Dial-in your settings via a wide range of graphical presets and options including higher resolution shadows, improved screen-space reflections, the addition of GTAO and SSDO, and much more.

Quality meets performance. Harness the AI power of NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) to boost frame rates and generate beautiful, sharp images on select Nvidia GPUs. Utilize NVIDIA Reflex low latency technology allowing you to react quicker and hit harder combos with the responsive gameplay you crave on GeForce GPUs.

Play your way. With support for the DUALSHOCK®4 and DUALSENSE® wireless controllers, a wide range of other gamepads, and fully customizable bindings for mouse and keyboard, you have the power to fine-tune every action to match your playstyle.

Sony has also revealed the complete God Of War PC system requirements, which you can read below.

