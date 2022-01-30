‘God Of War’ PC update fixes several issues

The latest update for the PC version of God Of War includes several fixes and includes DLSS Sharpening Slider support.

The update was released for God Of War this morning, and players can access it by restarting their Steam clients.

The full list of fixes is:

Atreus will now reset his state during restart from checkpoint or saved game should he become unresponsive.

Fixed some rare instances of graphics driver crashes.

Fixed an issue with incorrect VRAM detection on Intel XE platform.

Fixed an issue where the display mode setting would visually set to windowed mode when resetting display settings to default on an ultrawide monitor.

Fixed an issue where control functionality would be lost if opening inventory during realm travel sequence.

Fixed a crash that could occur at client shutdown.

Advertisement

The update also includes added support for a DLSS Sharpening slider and adds additional logging to crash reports to help identify root causes of intermittent crashes.

Recently a mod was released that allows players to remove Kratos’ iconic beard. DisablePP created the aptly named “Kratos No Eyebrows No Beard” mod, which does exactly as it states. When applying the mod to God Of War, Kratos will now have no facial hair at all.

While the only image that comes with the mod makes it appear as if Kratos is still sporting a thick moustache, in actual fact, the skin texture on Kratos’ upper lip is simply darker than the rest of his face. While some were expecting a more angular look under the beard like his facial structure in the original games, the new model has more of a rounded face.

In other news, a Discord bot that offers a play to earn minigame that allows cryptocurrency trades has been forced to clarify that is does not do any crypto mining after community backlash.