‘God Of War’ pre-loads for PC confirmed – here’s when you can download it

God Of War is finally getting its long-awaited PC release this week, and Sony Santa Monica has confirmed that fans will be able to pre-load the game on Steam ahead of its launch – here’s when pre-loading for God Of War will be available.

As Sony Santa Monica announced on Twitter, fans will be able to pre-load God Of War for PC at 4PM GMT on January 12. That gives buyers several days to download the game if they’ve pre-ordered God Of War, as it’s set to launch this Friday (January 14).

While pre-loading is available for Steam, the same might not be said for God Of War on the Epic Games Store, as Sony Santa Monica’s announcement does not reference the other storefront.

Anyone who’s already pre-ordered the PC port may want to consider making use of the pre-load feature if they want to jump onto the game on release. As confirmed in the God Of War system requirements, the title will require 70 GB of storage – preferably on an SSD, if you’ve got one.

Pre-load for Steam will begin Wednesday, Jan 12th @ 8 AM PT! pic.twitter.com/Bc0kJSEx9T — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) January 11, 2022

As God Of War originally launched in 2018 for the PS4, its arrival on PC brings some welcome upgrades. This includes support for Nvidia‘s DLSS and Reflex features, customisable controls and 4K support, as well as “higher resolution shadows, improved screen-space reflections, the addition of GTAO and SSDO, and much more”.

Sony has also confirmed that the PC port comes with improved accessibility options. The extra accessibility settings include auto sprint, an always-on reticle, and full keyboard/mouse remapping.

