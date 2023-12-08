‘God Of War Ragnarok’ announces new ‘Valhalla’ DLC

A new God Of War Ragnarok DLC has been unveiled at this year’s The Game Awards – and it’s arriving next week.

While at The Game Awards, Sony Santa Monica made the blockbuster announcement, revealing a new trailer for a Kratos-led DLC campaign, titled Valhalla. While little is known of the DLC’s plot, it will seemingly take place after the events of Ragnarok due to Atreus’ absence.

Fans won’t need to wait long to jump back into the world of God Of War though, as the DLC goes live on PS5 and PS4 next week, on December 12. The DLC will also be free for all players who currently own the game.

Watch the trailer for God Of War Ragnarok: Valhalla below.

God Of War Ragnarok scored a four-star review from NME upon its release last year. In his review, Jake Tucker wrote: “God of War Ragnarok is a good game but never particularly surprising. Shifting the focus onto Atreus’ story feels like a smart move and the universe painted here is as beautiful narratively as it is graphically, but some players may feel like they have ridden this ride before.”

Elsewhere during The Game Awards, the award to Best Narrative went to Alan Wake 2, while Best Family Game was awarded to Super Mario Bros. Wonder. For the full list of winners and latest game announcements and premieres, check out NME‘s coverage of The Game Awards 2023 here.