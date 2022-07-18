‘God Of War: Ragnarok’ description confirms inclusion of all nine realms

The God Of War: Ragnarok story description has been updated, revealing some new details about the game ahead of its release later this year.

Whilst a lot of the God Of War reboot sequel is being kept under wraps, the below description from the official PlayStation store gives us some much-requested new information (via The Gamer).

“Fimbulwinter is well underway,” begins the description. “Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world. Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. The threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer. Kratos and Atreus must choose between their own safety and the safety of the realms.”

Whilst it doesn’t give away too much, it does appear to confirm that players will actually visit all nine of the Norse realms when the game releases this November. In the previous game only six were accessible, but now Asgard, Svartalfheim and Vanaheim will be in the actual game in some capacity as well.

In Norse mythology, Fimbulwinter is what happens right before Ragnarök – where many gods die, the world floods and a great battle ensues – and it’s characterised by being a great and harsh winter. How much of Ragnarök itself, and what Sony Santa Monica may do to make it differ from the myth, will occur in this next game remains to be seen.

The God Of War: Ragnarok release date was revealed as November 9 recently, with pre-orders also going live. What followed was scalpers purchasing the big collectors editions and putting them on sites like eBay for around £600. The Jotnar Edition should cost £229.99, and it comes with a 16-inch replica of Thor’s hammer, Brok’s dice set, a 7-inch vinyl and some other collectibles.

In other news, Sony is facing a lawsuit in Illinois for allegedly hiding a number of PS5 defects.