‘God Of War: Ragnarok’ studio urges fans to be less toxic after abuse thrown at developer

Sony Santa Monica has posted a statement following fan harassment of its developers over the unannounced release date for the upcoming God Of War: Ragnarok.

The statement was posted on the developer’s official Twitter account yesterday (June 2) and urges fans to hold off on persecuting members of the team. While it shows acknowledgment and gratitude for the fanbase, it states, “that passion should not be toxic nor come at the expense of any human being’s dignity.”

pic.twitter.com/fd5ZYp6lxm — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) July 1, 2022

“Let’s celebrate our community by treating each other, every gamer and developer alike, with respect.” This was posted with replies being closed to circumvent any further harmful comments.

The post comes on the heels of some rumours about a Ragnarok release date being announced in the near future, but Sony Santa Monica has yet to state a specific date. At the time of publication, the game is still scheduled for a 2022 release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Information on the title has been scarce since its trailer last September, which showed roughly three minutes of in-game footage.

However, it was reported in June that Ryan Hurst, who will be starring as antagonist Thor in the game, had finished recording his lines for the game. While this isn’t an exact indication of how far along the project is in development, it seems to suggest that the game’s development is progressing smoothly.

2018’s God Of War soft reboot was a commercial and critical smash hit for Sony. It became one of PlayStation 4’s most highly reviewed games, and went on to win numerous awards, including Game Of The Year at The Game Awards 2018. As of August 2021 the game had sold 19.5million copies solely on PlayStation 4, with a PC port releasing in February.

